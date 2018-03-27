Nafasi za kazi

Type: Full Time
Summary: Excellent College of Health and Allied Sciences is now looking for Head of Department - College of Health /Medical School.
Company name: Excellent College of Health and Allied Sciences
Company industry: Education
Qualifications: Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree with 3 year experience.
Seniority Level: Management
Deadline: April 26
Job Title: Tutor
Type: Full Time
Summary: Excellent College is now looking for Tutors in Pharmaceutical Sciences; Clinical Medicine; Medical Laboratory Science; or Nursing and Midwifery.
Company name: Excellent College of Health and Allied Sciences
Company industry: Education
Qualifications: Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree with 3 year experience.
Seniority Level: Mid-level
Deadline: April 26
Job Title: Program Manager
Type: Full Time
Summary: ASUTA invites applications from qualified candidates for the position of a Program Manager
Company name: Asasi ya Uwezeshaji Tanzania - ASUTA
Company industry: NGO
Qualifications: Holder of a Master’s Degree with 5 year experience.
Seniority Level: Management level
Deadline: April 26
Link: Click Here
Job Title: Chief Medical Officer
Type: Full time
Summary: Milvik invites applications from qualified candidates for the position of a Chief Medical Officer
Company name: Milvik
Company industry: Healthcare
Qualifications: Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree with 5 year experience
Seniority Level: Management level
Deadline: April 26
Job Title: Organizational Development Specialist
Type: Full time
Summary: The Organizational Development Specialist shall support the Senior Management Team (SMT) and the internal Change Team (CT) to facilitate the development and implementation of a change process with clearly articulated milestones, timelines, and accountabilities - which will enable the organization in Tanzania to achieve its strategic goals.
Company name: Anonymous
Company industry: NGO
Qualifications: Holder of a Master’s Degree with 10 year experience.
Seniority Level: Senior level
Deadline: April 12
Type: Full time
Summary: The Country Manager will manage, develop and expand the express business, providing direction and leadership, ensuring profitable growth, satisfactory cash flow, enhance market leadership and be acknowledged as the provider of industry leading service standards.
Company name: Anonymous
Company industry: Logistics & Transportation
Qualifications: Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree with 8 year experience.
Seniority Level: Senior level
Deadline: April 26
Job Title: Electrical Service Engineer
Type: Full time
Summary: Husk Power Systems is currently seeking for a certified local electrician to join our Operations Department.
Company name: HUSK
Company industry: Energy
Qualifications: Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree with 2 years’ experience.
Seniority Level: Mid-level
Deadline: April 12
Type: Full time
Summary: The Deputy Team Leader provides leadership for a local Child Protection Project. This position is contingent upon award of funds.
Company name: Anonymous
Company industry: NGO
Experience: 7 years
Education: Masters
Seniority Level: Executive
Deadline: April 13
Job Title: Risk and Compliance Manager
Type: Full Time
Summary: China Commercial Bank seeks to hire a Risk and Compliance Manager to ensure management of Risk in China Commercial Bank and ensuring risk management.
Company name: China Commercial Bank
Company industry: Banking & Finance
Experience: 3 years
Education: Bachelor Degree
Seniority Level: Mid-level
Deadline: April 12
Job Title: Operations Manager
Type: Full time
Summary: The operations manager will manage and oversee Branch’s transactional operations, customer service and operational risks.
Company name: China Commercial Bank
Company industry: Banking & Finance
Experience: 3 years
Education: Bachelor degree
Seniority Level: Mid-level
Deadline: April 12
Job Title: Finance Specialist
Type: Full time
Summary: China Commercial Bank seeks to hire a Finance Specialist to ensure accurate recording and reporting of the financial performance
Company name: China Commercial Bank
Company industry: Banking & Finance
Experience: 2 years
Education: Bachelor Degree
Seniority Level: Mid-level
Deadline: April 12
Job Title: Internship
Type: Internship
Summary: The Internship offers excellent opportunities to provide supervised assistance in areas such as Administration and Operations & Research.
Company name: The Palladium Group Tanzania Ltd
Company industry: NGO
Experience: 1 year
Education: Bachelor Degree
Seniority Level: Volunteer, Internship
Deadline: April 15
Link: Click Here
Job Title: Organisational Development Specialist
Type: Full time
Summary: A client is inviting applications from qualified candidates for the position of an organizational Development Specialist.
Company name: Anonymous
Company industry: NGO
Experience: 1O years
Education: Masters
Seniority Level: Senior level
Deadline: April 12
Job Title: Debt Collector
Type: Full time
Summary: A client seeks to hire a qualified candidate for the position of a Debt Collector.
Company name: Anonymous
Company industry: Logistics & Transportation
Experience: 5 years
Education: Certificate
Seniority Level: Management
Deadline: April 5
To Apply: Click Here