Nafasi za kazi

Type: Full Time

Summary: Excellent College of Health and Allied Sciences is now looking for Head of Department - College of Health /Medical School.



Company name: Excellent College of Health and Allied Sciences

Company industry: Education

Qualifications: Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree with 3 year experience.

Seniority Level: Management

Deadline: April 26

To Apply: Click Here

Job Title: Tutor

Type: Full Time

Summary: Excellent College is now looking for Tutors in Pharmaceutical Sciences; Clinical Medicine; Medical Laboratory Science; or Nursing and Midwifery.

Company name: Excellent College of Health and Allied Sciences

Company industry: Education

Qualifications: Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree with 3 year experience.

Seniority Level: Mid-level

Deadline: April 26

To Apply: Click Here

Job Title: Program Manager

Type: Full Time

Summary: ASUTA invites applications from qualified candidates for the position of a Program Manager

Company name: Asasi ya Uwezeshaji Tanzania - ASUTA

Company industry: NGO

Qualifications: Holder of a Master’s Degree with 5 year experience.

Seniority Level: Management level

Deadline: April 26

Job Title: Chief Medical Officer

Type: Full time

Summary: Milvik invites applications from qualified candidates for the position of a Chief Medical Officer

Company name: Milvik

Company industry: Healthcare

Qualifications: Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree with 5 year experience

Seniority Level: Management level

Deadline: April 26

To Apply: Click Here

Job Title: Organizational Development Specialist

Type: Full time

Summary: The Organizational Development Specialist shall support the Senior Management Team (SMT) and the internal Change Team (CT) to facilitate the development and implementation of a change process with clearly articulated milestones, timelines, and accountabilities - which will enable the organization in Tanzania to achieve its strategic goals.

Company name: Anonymous

Company industry: NGO

Qualifications: Holder of a Master’s Degree with 10 year experience.

Seniority Level: Senior level

Deadline: April 12

To Apply: Click Here

Type: Full time

Summary: The Country Manager will manage, develop and expand the express business, providing direction and leadership, ensuring profitable growth, satisfactory cash flow, enhance market leadership and be acknowledged as the provider of industry leading service standards.

Company name: Anonymous

Company industry: Logistics & Transportation

Qualifications: Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree with 8 year experience.

Seniority Level: Senior level

Deadline: April 26

To Apply: Click Here

Job Title: Electrical Service Engineer

Type: Full time

Summary: Husk Power Systems is currently seeking for a certified local electrician to join our Operations Department.

Company name: HUSK

Company industry: Energy

Qualifications: Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree with 2 years’ experience.

Seniority Level: Mid-level

Deadline: April 12

To Apply: Click Here

Type: Full time

Summary: The Deputy Team Leader provides leadership for a local Child Protection Project. This position is contingent upon award of funds.

Company name: Anonymous

Company industry: NGO

Experience: 7 years

Education: Masters

Seniority Level: Executive

Deadline: April 13

To Apply: Click Here

Job Title: Risk and Compliance Manager

Type: Full Time

Summary: China Commercial Bank seeks to hire a Risk and Compliance Manager to ensure management of Risk in China Commercial Bank and ensuring risk management.

Company name: China Commercial Bank

Company industry: Banking & Finance

Experience: 3 years

Education: Bachelor Degree

Seniority Level: Mid-level

Deadline: April 12

To Apply: Click Here

Job Title: Operations Manager

Type: Full time

Summary: The operations manager will manage and oversee Branch’s transactional operations, customer service and operational risks.

Company name: China Commercial Bank

Company industry: Banking & Finance

Experience: 3 years

Education: Bachelor degree

Seniority Level: Mid-level

Deadline: April 12

To Apply: Click Here

Job Title: Finance Specialist

Type: Full time

Summary: China Commercial Bank seeks to hire a Finance Specialist to ensure accurate recording and reporting of the financial performance

Company name: China Commercial Bank

Company industry: Banking & Finance

Experience: 2 years

Education: Bachelor Degree

Seniority Level: Mid-level

Deadline: April 12

To Apply: Click Here

Job Title: Internship

Type: Internship

Summary: The Internship offers excellent opportunities to provide supervised assistance in areas such as Administration and Operations & Research.

Company name: The Palladium Group Tanzania Ltd

Company industry: NGO

Experience: 1 year

Education: Bachelor Degree

Seniority Level: Volunteer, Internship

Deadline: April 15

Job Title: Organisational Development Specialist

Type: Full time

Summary: A client is inviting applications from qualified candidates for the position of an organizational Development Specialist.

Company name: Anonymous

Company industry: NGO

Experience: 1O years

Education: Masters

Seniority Level: Senior level

Deadline: April 12

To Apply: Click Here

Job Title: Debt Collector

Type: Full time

Summary: A client seeks to hire a qualified candidate for the position of a Debt Collector.

Company name: Anonymous

Company industry: Logistics & Transportation

Experience: 5 years

Education: Certificate

Seniority Level: Management

Deadline: April 5