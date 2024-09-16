Chadema, polisi ngoma ngumu

Hello
Amesema walisubiri hadi Septemba 21, lakini hakuna hatua zozote za kutoa mwanga kuhusu uchunguzi, kusisitiza kuwa wana haki ya kuendelea na maandamano.
Mwenyekiti wa Chadema Taifa, Freeman Mbowe amesema maandamano waliyopanga kufanya kesho Septemba 23, 2024 yatakuwepo kama ilivyopangwa huku ikisisitiza kuwa yatakuwa ya amani na maombolezo ya...
Kamanda Muliro amesema hali hiyo ni ya kawaida ya masuala ya kiusalama; haihusiana na maandamano ya Chadema.