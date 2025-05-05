Hii hapa kauli ya Serikali kushambuliwa padri Kitima

Hello
Yanga imedai kukosa imani na mamlaka za soka nchi na hata kukataa agizo la CAS la kucheza mechi ya marudiano na Simba.
Naibu Waziri amesema Serikali katika kuboresha ikama ya walimu wa shule za msingi nchini imekuwa ikihamisha walimu kwa kuzingatia ikama ya halmashauri husika.
Baraza la Maaskofu Katoliki Tanzania (TEC) limesema shambulio dhidi ya Katibu wa Baraza hilo, Padri Charles Kitima, licha ya muumiza yeye, pia baraza hilo limeshambuliwa na heshima ya Taifa...